Short Interest in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Declines By 7.3%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,100 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 594,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Camtek Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 101,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.46. Camtek has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $31.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77.

Get Camtek alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.