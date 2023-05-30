Short Interest in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Increases By 21.4%

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.42. The company had a trading volume of 594,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89.
Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.98%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.
