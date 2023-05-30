Short Interest in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Increases By 21.4%

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.42. The company had a trading volume of 594,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after acquiring an additional 800,108 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 188,460 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,513,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,087 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.