Short Interest in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Decreases By 5.9%

Posted by on May 30th, 2023

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPXGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

CMPX traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,554. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,021,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,712.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,126,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,557,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,630 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 2,230,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

See Also

