Short Interest in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Decreases By 5.9%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

CMPX traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,554. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,021,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,712.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,126,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,557,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,630 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 2,230,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

