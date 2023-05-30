Short Interest in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Grows By 5.6%

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,500 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 602,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. 40,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,195. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $390.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at about $2,329,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,601,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 301,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 294,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 1,072.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 197,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 168,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

