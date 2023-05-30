Short Interest in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Drops By 18.2%

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAYS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. Global X Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Global X Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

