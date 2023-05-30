Short Interest in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Grows By 20.3%

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 333,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of GROY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. 490,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,398. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GROY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Stories

