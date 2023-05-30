Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Drops By 6.1%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS IBDRY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.39. 45,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,362. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63. Iberdrola has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $52.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

