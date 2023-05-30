Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Grows By 24.0%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,800 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 554,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,719.5 days.
Inpex Stock Performance
Inpex stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.
Inpex Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inpex (IPXHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.