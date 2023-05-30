Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Declines By 16.6%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,923,000 after acquiring an additional 53,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 851,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 99,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 527,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 137,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PHO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.87. 13,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,776. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.