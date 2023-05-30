Short Interest in Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Declines By 19.4%

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 724,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,946.7 days.
Lion Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LIOPF remained flat at $10.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.11. Lion has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $11.25.
About Lion
