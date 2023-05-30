Short Interest in Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Declines By 19.4%

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 724,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,946.7 days.

Lion Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LIOPF remained flat at $10.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.11. Lion has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

