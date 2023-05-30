Short Interest in Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Decreases By 20.0%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Megaworld Price Performance

MGAWY stock remained flat at $6.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430. Megaworld has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

Get Megaworld alerts:

About Megaworld

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.