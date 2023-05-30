Short Interest in Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Decreases By 20.0%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Megaworld Price Performance
MGAWY stock remained flat at $6.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430. Megaworld has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.
About Megaworld
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Megaworld (MGAWY)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.