Short Interest in Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Drops By 20.5%

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Shinyaku Price Performance

NPNKF remained flat at $55.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55. Nippon Shinyaku has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $56.45.

Get Nippon Shinyaku alerts:

About Nippon Shinyaku

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food segments. It offers drugs in the fields of urology, hematology, intractable and rare diseases, gynecology, otorhinolaryngology, and other diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Shinyaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Shinyaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.