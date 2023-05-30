Short Interest in Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Drops By 20.5%

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nippon Shinyaku Price Performance
NPNKF remained flat at $55.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55. Nippon Shinyaku has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $56.45.
About Nippon Shinyaku
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Shinyaku (NPNKF)
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Spikes on Melanoma BLA FDA Application
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Shinyaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Shinyaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.