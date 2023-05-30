Short Interest in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Declines By 15.2%

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 46,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oragenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 116.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics Stock Performance

About Oragenics

OGEN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. 1,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

(Get Rating)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Stories

