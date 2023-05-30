Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Increases By 27.9%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oversea-Chinese Banking in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance
Shares of OVCHY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,443. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $19.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.
Featured Articles
