Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Rises By 25.0%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

PPERY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 77,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,111. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is a positive change from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

