Short Interest in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Declines By 33.3%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.14. 103,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,870. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 47.2% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,395,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 447,037 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at $453,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $96,000.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

