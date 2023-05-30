Short Interest in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Expands By 19.9%

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 290,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Insider Activity at Rimini Street

In related news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rimini Street news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $3,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,496,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,035,686.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 828,351 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,255. 44.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rimini Street

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 176,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,944. The company has a market cap of $390.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.34 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 0.02%. Research analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.