Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Drops By 26.3%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sify Technologies Trading Up 22.5 %

SIFY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. 564,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,912. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

