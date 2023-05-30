Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Increases By 38.3%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCKT traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.34. 7,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,951. Socket Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Socket Mobile ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter.

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

