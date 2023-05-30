Short Interest in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Drops By 15.1%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Stock Down 1.0 %

Teekay stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 46,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,143. The company has a market capitalization of $570.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. Teekay has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay

Teekay Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teekay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Teekay by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teekay by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Teekay by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Teekay by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.