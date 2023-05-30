Short Interest in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Drops By 15.1%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
Teekay stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 46,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,143. The company has a market capitalization of $570.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. Teekay has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.56.
Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.
