Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Drops By 17.6%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

THQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 85,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,127. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THQ. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.