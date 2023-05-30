Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Drops By 17.6%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
THQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 85,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,127. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $21.44.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%.
Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.
