Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in May

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,974,500 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 27,035,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59,936.3 days.

Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCMF remained flat at C$3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.86. Sinch AB has a one year low of C$2.92 and a one year high of C$2.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLCMF. Morgan Stanley raised Sinch AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sinch AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB engages in the provision of cloud communications services and digital customer interaction to the enterprise sector. It operates through the following business segments: Messaging, Voice, Email, Small and Medium Sized Businesses (SMB), and Other. The Messaging segment is involved in handling messages and executing personalized and dynamic video and MMS messages for enterprises.

Further Reading

