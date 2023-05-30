SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
SITC International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SITIY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.75. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91. SITC International has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $38.87.
SITC International Company Profile
