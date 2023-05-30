SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,606,200 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 19,529,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,774.1 days.

SJM Stock Performance

SJMHF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

