SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in May

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the April 30th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
SLANG Worldwide Price Performance
SLGWF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.02. 84,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,695. SLANG Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
SLANG Worldwide Company Profile
