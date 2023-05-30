SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Stock Price Up 8%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 209,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 951,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

SMRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.85.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,284 shares in the company, valued at $147,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SmartRent by 24.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 30,956 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SmartRent by 37.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 769.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 50,546 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 333.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 55,790 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,584,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 126,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

