SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.81. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 19,440,430 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 108,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 341,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,266. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

