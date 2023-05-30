Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.54) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Softcat alerts:

Softcat Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SCT traded up GBX 26 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,351 ($16.70). The company had a trading volume of 67,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.00, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,304.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,251.24. Softcat has a one year low of GBX 1,059 ($13.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,480 ($18.29).

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.