Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Soitec from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Soitec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Soitec Price Performance

SLOIY opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.00. Soitec has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $88.46.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

