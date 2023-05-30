Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 21.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAH shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of SAH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at $41,361,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at $41,361,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $189,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,391.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,432 shares of company stock worth $5,200,693 over the last ninety days. 40.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 79.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.