Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 792.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,769 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 70,835 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,247. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.