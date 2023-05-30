SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stock Position Increased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

