SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,391 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

