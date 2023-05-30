SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 521,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,271,000 after buying an additional 57,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,057,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,457,000 after buying an additional 1,519,863 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 137,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

