Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Acquires 700 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EL traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,954. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.79.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

