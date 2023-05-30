Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.04. 4,775,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,826,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

