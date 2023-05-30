Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $21,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 355,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,455. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

