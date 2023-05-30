Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,036. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.89. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.