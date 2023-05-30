Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $26.49 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,899 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.5% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.47. 10,445,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,050,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

