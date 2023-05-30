Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.70. 2,097,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,379. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,764 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

