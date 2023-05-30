Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.6 %

UNH traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $478.72. 1,291,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.22. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

