Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 0.7 %

EQIX traded up $5.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $734.53. 297,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,672. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $762.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $711.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $698.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,738.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,268,740. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $781.11.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.