Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 97,500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,500 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises about 1.3% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Global Payments worth $13,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.62. 1,439,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.88. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.76%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.30.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

