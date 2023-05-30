Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) COO Theresa Condor Sells 24,692 Shares

Posted by on May 30th, 2023

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIRGet Rating) COO Theresa Condor sold 24,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $17,778.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,094,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Theresa Condor also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 24th, Theresa Condor sold 26,182 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $19,374.68.

Spire Global Price Performance

NYSE SPIR remained flat at $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 586,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,518. Spire Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 112.87% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. The business had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spire Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spire Global by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Spire Global by 48.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Spire Global to $1.05 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Spire Global



Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

