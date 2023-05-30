Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) COO Theresa Condor Sells 24,692 Shares

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) COO Theresa Condor sold 24,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $17,778.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,094,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Theresa Condor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Theresa Condor sold 26,182 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $19,374.68.

NYSE SPIR remained flat at $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 586,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,518. Spire Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Spire Global ( NYSE:SPIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 112.87% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. The business had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spire Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spire Global by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Spire Global by 48.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Spire Global to $1.05 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

