Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55,205 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 61,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SPR traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $25.76. 426,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Benchmark raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

