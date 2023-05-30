State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 36.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Trading Up 1.4 %

STT opened at $68.73 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

