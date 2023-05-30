StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised StealthGas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ GASS opened at $3.05 on Friday. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Towerview LLC boosted its position in StealthGas by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in StealthGas by 6.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,028,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in StealthGas in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 74.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 32,228 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

