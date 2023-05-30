StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised StealthGas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
StealthGas Stock Performance
NASDAQ GASS opened at $3.05 on Friday. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas
StealthGas Company Profile
StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StealthGas (GASS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.