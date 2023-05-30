Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.77.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.