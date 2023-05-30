Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,437 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 430% from the previous session’s volume of 5,172 shares.The stock last traded at $43.25 and had previously closed at $43.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92.

Insider Activity at Steel Partners

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.62 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $118,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,709.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $296,463.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,533.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $118,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,709.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,961 shares of company stock worth $916,689 in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.