Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 30th (CWB, DOL, FIVN, ITR, MAKSY, MCFT, NFLX, NICE, NVT, STGO)

Posted by on May 30th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 30th:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$35.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$93.00 to C$95.00.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$5.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.72).

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT). DA Davidson issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $405.00 to $440.00.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $58.00.

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) was given a C$3.16 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$61.00.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.03) to GBX 700 ($8.65).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.