Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 30th (CWB, DOL, FIVN, ITR, MAKSY, MCFT, NFLX, NICE, NVT, STGO)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 30th:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$35.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$93.00 to C$95.00.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$5.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.72).

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT). DA Davidson issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $405.00 to $440.00.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $58.00.

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) was given a C$3.16 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$61.00.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.03) to GBX 700 ($8.65).

